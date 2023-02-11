Team NICO : RST VAL DE BIEVRE/COM BAGNEUX – RC BALLANCOURT/RC DOURDAN/ETAMPES RC – RC SENLIS (1) RUGBY VAL DE BIEVRE Villejuif
Team NICO : RST VAL DE BIEVRE/COM BAGNEUX – RC BALLANCOURT/RC DOURDAN/ETAMPES RC – RC SENLIS (1) RUGBY VAL DE BIEVRE, 11 février 2023, Villejuif.
Team NICO : RST VAL DE BIEVRE/COM BAGNEUX – RC BALLANCOURT/RC DOURDAN/ETAMPES RC – RC SENLIS (1) Samedi 11 février, 14h00 RUGBY VAL DE BIEVRE
Moins de 14
RUGBY VAL DE BIEVRE 44 Av. Karl Marx, 94800 Villejuif Villejuif 94800 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-02-11T14:00:00+01:00
2023-02-11T17:00:00+01:00