Pau Pau Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Rugby TOP14 Section Paloise Vs ASM Pau Pau Catégories d’évènement: Pau

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rugby TOP14 Section Paloise Vs ASM Pau, 29 janvier 2022, Pau. Rugby TOP14 Section Paloise Vs ASM Stade du Hameau Bvd de l’aviation Pau

2022-01-29 – 2022-01-29 Stade du Hameau Bvd de l’aviation

Pau Pyrénées-Atlantiques Pau TOP 14 – Saison 2021/2022

*horaire à confirmer TOP 14 – Saison 2021/2022

*horaire à confirmer +33 5 59 11 64 64 TOP 14 – Saison 2021/2022

*horaire à confirmer section paloise

Stade du Hameau Bvd de l’aviation Pau

dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-03 par OT Pau

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques Autres Lieu Pau Adresse Stade du Hameau Bvd de l'aviation Ville Pau lieuville Stade du Hameau Bvd de l'aviation Pau