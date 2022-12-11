RUGBY CLUB SEINE & OISE TRIEL SUR SEINE / RC Senlis Rugby Club Seine & Oise Triel-sur-Seine Catégories d’évènement: Triel-sur-Seine

Yvelines

RUGBY CLUB SEINE & OISE TRIEL SUR SEINE / RC Senlis Rugby Club Seine & Oise, 11 décembre 2022, Triel-sur-Seine. RUGBY CLUB SEINE & OISE TRIEL SUR SEINE / RC Senlis Dimanche 11 décembre, 15h00 Rugby Club Seine & Oise SENIORS – Regionale 2 – Poule 3 Rugby Club Seine & Oise Triel sur seine Triel-sur-Seine 78510 Yvelines Île-de-France

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-11T15:00:00+01:00

2022-12-11T17:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Triel-sur-Seine, Yvelines Autres Lieu Rugby Club Seine & Oise Adresse Triel sur seine Ville Triel-sur-Seine lieuville Rugby Club Seine & Oise Triel-sur-Seine Departement Yvelines

Rugby Club Seine & Oise Triel-sur-Seine Yvelines https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/triel-sur-seine/

RUGBY CLUB SEINE & OISE TRIEL SUR SEINE / RC Senlis Rugby Club Seine & Oise 2022-12-11 was last modified: by RUGBY CLUB SEINE & OISE TRIEL SUR SEINE / RC Senlis Rugby Club Seine & Oise Rugby Club Seine & Oise 11 décembre 2022 Rugby Club Seine & Oise Triel-sur-Seine Triel-sur-Seine

Triel-sur-Seine Yvelines