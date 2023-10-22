Seniors / équipe 1 / Rugby Club Garches Vaucresson vs RC Senlis RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON Vaucresson Catégories d’Évènement: Hauts-de-Seine

Vaucresson Seniors / équipe 1 / Rugby Club Garches Vaucresson vs RC Senlis RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON Vaucresson, 22 octobre 2023, Vaucresson. Seniors / équipe 1 / Rugby Club Garches Vaucresson vs RC Senlis Dimanche 22 octobre, 15h00 RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON 127 Avenue de la Celle-Saint-Cloud, 92420 Vaucresson Vaucresson 92420 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-22T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-22T17:00:00+02:00

2023-10-22T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-22T17:00:00+02:00 Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hauts-de-Seine, Vaucresson Autres Lieu RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON Adresse 127 Avenue de la Celle-Saint-Cloud, 92420 Vaucresson Ville Vaucresson Departement Hauts-de-Seine Lieu Ville RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON Vaucresson latitude longitude 48.846776;2.169195

RUGBY CLUB GARCHES VAUCRESSON Vaucresson Hauts-de-Seine https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vaucresson/