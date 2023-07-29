Festival l’Impar’fête Camping de l’île, 29 juillet 2023, Ruffec.

Animation, spectacle jeune public et concert pour cette 2e édition organisée par Affiche La Couleur, Carte Blanche et En Chantier..

Samedi 2023-07-29 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-29 . EUR.

Camping de l’île

Ruffec 36300 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Animation, show for young public and concert for this 2nd edition organized by Affiche La Couleur, Carte Blanche and En Chantier.

Animación, espectáculo para jóvenes y concierto para esta 2ª edición organizada por Affiche La Couleur, Carte Blanche y En Chantier.

Ausgabe, die von Affiche La Couleur, Carte Blanche und En Chantier organisiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-10 par Destination Brenne