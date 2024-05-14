Cî – gisait Cyrano Rue Winston Churchill Petit-Couronne, 14 mai 2024, Petit-Couronne.

Petit-Couronne,Seine-Maritime

Théâtre des Crescite

Angelo Jossec tire la « substantifique moelle » du chef-d’œuvre d’Edmond Rostand, présentant un Cyrano à l’humanité plus contrastée mais tout aussi touchante.

Un personnage à l’esprit intraitable, brillant et hâbleur. Un nez proéminent que nul n’a le droit d’évoquer. Une histoire d’amour romanesque et tragique. Cyrano de Bergerac est la pièce la plus représentée du répertoire théâtral français. Pourtant le plaisir est intact à retrouver son héros tantôt bravache tantôt vulnérable.

En montant une forme raccourcie où la parole des différents protagonistes est redistribuée, Angelo Jossec joue avec cet « hyper-récit », dans une convention théâtrale poussée au bout de ses possibilités. Cette simplicité du jeu agit comme un révélateur des artifices et trace de nouveaux contours à la personnalité de Cyrano : son intransigeance ne serait-elle pas le faux-nez d’une certaine lâcheté ?

Mise en scène et adaptation : Angelo Jossec / Création sonore : William Langlois / Création masques : Lisa Peyron / Comédiens : Inès Chouquet, Charles Levasseur et Louisa Travers

En 1ère partie, les élèves du club théâtre du Collège Pasteur présenteront leur spectacle Ô rage, Ô désespoir, le Cid 3.0 !

Tout public dès 12 ans

Durée : 1h50

Rencontre avec l’équipe artistique à l’issue de la représentation. Buvette sur place.

Tarif plein: 8 €

Tarif réduit: 3 €.

2024-05-14 19:00:00 fin : 2024-05-14 . .

Rue Winston Churchill

Petit-Couronne 76650 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Théâtre des Crescite

Angelo Jossec extracts the « substance » of Edmond Rostand?s masterpiece, presenting a Cyrano with a more contrasted but equally touching humanity.

A character with an intractable spirit, brilliant and boastful. A prominent nose that no one is allowed to mention. A romantic and tragic love story. Cyrano de Bergerac is the most widely performed play in the French theatrical repertoire. Yet the pleasure of reuniting with its sometimes bravura, sometimes vulnerable hero is undiminished.

By creating a shortened form in which the words of the various protagonists are redistributed, Angelo Jossec plays with this « hyper-narrative », in a theatrical convention pushed to its limits. This simplicity of play reveals the artifice of Cyrano’s personality, and gives it new contours: could his intransigence be the false disguise of a certain cowardice?

Direction and adaptation: Angelo Jossec / Sound design: William Langlois / Mask design: Lisa Peyron / Actors: Inès Chouquet, Charles Levasseur and Louisa Travers

In the 1st half, students from the Collège Pasteur drama club will present their show Ô rage, Ô désespoir, le Cid 3.0!

For all ages 12 and up

Running time: 1h50

Meeting with the artistic team after the performance. Refreshment bar on site.

Full price: 8 ?

Reduced price: 3 ?

Teatro Crescite

Angelo Jossec extrae la « sustancia » de la obra maestra de Edmond Rostand, presentando un Cyrano con una humanidad más contrastada pero igualmente conmovedora.

Un personaje de espíritu intratable, brillante y fanfarrón. Una nariz prominente que nadie se permite mencionar. Una historia de amor romántica y trágica. Cyrano de Bergerac es la obra más representada del repertorio teatral francés. Y, sin embargo, el placer de reencontrarse con su héroe, a veces bravucón, a veces vulnerable, no disminuye.

Al crear una forma abreviada en la que se redistribuyen las palabras de los distintos protagonistas, Angelo Jossec juega con esta « hipernarrativa », en una convención teatral llevada al límite. Esta simplicidad de juego desvela el artificio y da nuevos contornos a la personalidad de Cyrano: ¿será su intransigencia el falso disfraz de cierta cobardía?

Dirección y adaptación de Angelo Jossec / Diseño de sonido de William Langlois / Máscaras de Lisa Peyron / Actores: Inès Chouquet, Charles Levasseur y Louisa Travers

¡En la 1ª parte, los alumnos del club de teatro del Collège Pasteur presentarán su espectáculo Ô rage, Ô désespoir, le Cid 3.0!

Para todos los públicos a partir de 12 años

Duración: 1 hora 50 minutos

Encuentro con el elenco y el equipo después de la representación. Refrescos in situ.

Precio completo: 8

Precio reducido: 3€

Crescentia-Theater

Angelo Jossec zieht die « Substanz » aus Edmond Rostands Meisterwerk und präsentiert einen Cyrano mit einer kontrastreicheren, aber ebenso berührenden Menschlichkeit.

Ein Charakter mit einem unnachgiebigen, brillanten und hitzigen Geist. Eine vorstehende Nase, die niemand erwähnen darf. Eine romantische und tragische Liebesgeschichte. Cyrano de Bergerac ist das meistgespielte Stück des französischen Theaterrepertoires. Und doch ist das Vergnügen ungebrochen, seinen mal tapferen, mal verletzlichen Helden wiederzusehen.

Angelo Jossec spielt mit dieser « Hyper-Erzählung », indem er eine verkürzte Form inszeniert, in der das Wort der verschiedenen Protagonisten neu verteilt wird, in einer Theaterkonvention, die bis an die Grenzen ihrer Möglichkeiten getrieben wird. Diese Einfachheit des Spiels wirkt wie eine Enthüllung der Künstlichkeit und gibt Cyranos Persönlichkeit neue Konturen: Ist seine Unnachgiebigkeit nicht die falsche Maske einer gewissen Feigheit?

Inszenierung und Bearbeitung: Angelo Jossec / Tongestaltung: William Langlois / Maskengestaltung: Lisa Peyron / Schauspieler: Inès Chouquet, Charles Levasseur und Louisa Travers

Im 1. Teil präsentieren die Schüler des Theaterclubs des Collège Pasteur ihr Stück Ô rage, Ô désespoir, le Cid 3.0!

Für alle Zuschauer ab 12 Jahren

Dauer: 1h50

Treffen mit dem künstlerischen Team im Anschluss an die Vorstellung. Erfrischungsgetränke vor Ort.

Voller Preis: 8 ?

Ermäßigter Preis: 3 ?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche