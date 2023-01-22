COMMENT SURVIVRE A MON ADO Rue Victor Hugo, 22 janvier 2023, Noyelles-sous-Lens.

Si vos enfants vous parlent uniquement parce qu’ils n’ont plus de wifi, TOUT EST NORMAL !.

Rue Victor Hugo

Noyelles-sous-Lens 62221 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France



If your children talk to you only because they have no wifi, EVERYTHING IS NORMAL!

Si tus hijos sólo te hablan porque no tienen wifi, ¡Todo es normal!

Wenn Ihre Kinder nur mit Ihnen reden, weil sie kein WLAN mehr haben, IST ALLES NORMAL!

