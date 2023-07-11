Un projet haut en couleurs Rue Verlaine Rethel, 12 juillet 2023, Rethel.

Mis en place par le service social de la ville de Rethel et la plasticienne Isabelle Dugénie, le projet « Street Art » pour les 12-25 ans a débuté en mai 2021 et se poursuivra tout au long de l’année 2022.Il a pour but d’offrir une palette d’expression urbaine aux jeunes sur un espace déterminé en se penchant sur le patrimoine de la ville de Rethel. Le premier atelier a vu la naissance d’une fresque sur le parking Linard puis une seconde sur les escaliers de la rue Verlaine au centre-ville. Un projet financé par la CAF et la ville de Rethel.

Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est



Set up by the social service of the city of Rethel and the artist Isabelle Dugénie, the « Street Art » project for 12-25 year olds began in May 2021 and will continue throughout 2022. Its aim is to offer a palette of urban expression to young people in a specific space by focusing on the heritage of the city of Rethel. The first workshop saw the creation of a fresco on the Linard parking lot, followed by a second one on the stairs of Verlaine Street in the city center. A project financed by the CAF and the city of Rethel

Creado por el servicio social de la ciudad de Rethel y la artista Isabelle Dugénie, el proyecto « Street Art » para jóvenes de 12 a 25 años comenzó en mayo de 2021 y continuará a lo largo de 2022. Su objetivo es ofrecer a los jóvenes una paleta de expresión urbana en un espacio específico centrándose en el patrimonio de la ciudad de Rethel. En el primer taller se creó un fresco en el aparcamiento de Linard, seguido de un segundo en las escaleras de la calle Verlaine, en el centro de la ciudad. Un proyecto financiado por la CAF y la ciudad de Rethel

Das vom Sozialdienst der Stadt Rethel und der Künstlerin Isabelle Dugénie ins Leben gerufene Projekt « Street Art » für 12- bis 25-Jährige begann im Mai 2021 und wird das ganze Jahr 2022 über fortgesetzt. Ziel des Projekts ist es, den Jugendlichen eine Palette urbaner Ausdrucksmöglichkeiten in einem bestimmten Raum anzubieten und sich dabei mit dem Erbe der Stadt Rethel zu befassen. Im ersten Workshop entstand ein Fresko auf dem Linard-Parkplatz und ein zweites auf den Treppen der Rue Verlaine im Stadtzentrum. Ein von der CAF und der Stadt Rethel finanziertes Projekt

