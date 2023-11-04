CONCERT FATALS PICARDS Rue Tivoli Lunel Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Lunel CONCERT FATALS PICARDS Rue Tivoli Lunel, 4 novembre 2023, Lunel. Lunel,Hérault Concert – Les Fatals Picards Le 4 novembre 2023 – 20h EVENEMENT / CONCERT Salle Georges Brassens- Lunel 25€.

2023-11-04 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 23:00:00. EUR.

Rue Tivoli

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



Concert – Les Fatals Picards November 4, 2023 ? 8pm EVENT / CONCERT Salle Georges Brassens- Lunel 25? Concierto – Les Fatals Picards 4 de noviembre de 2023 ? 20h00 EVENTO / CONCIERTO Sala Georges Brassens- Lunel 25? Konzert – Les Fatals Picards Am 4. November 2023 ? 20 Uhr VERANSTALTUNG / KONZERT Saal Georges Brassens- Lunel 25?

