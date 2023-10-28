PARADE D’HALLOWEEN Rue Théophile Roussel Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

C’est Halloween! Le 28 octobre, venez fêter Halloween à Saint Chely !

Pour les petits:

15h30 : Défilé des enfants dans la rue Théophile Roussel. Départ du Crédit Agricole.

16h30 : Goûter offert aux enfants participants…..

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 16:30:00. EUR.

Rue Théophile Roussel

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



It’s Halloween! Come and celebrate Halloween at Saint Chely on October 28!

For the little ones:

3:30pm: Children’s parade down rue Théophile Roussel. Departure from Crédit Agricole.

4:30pm: Snacks for participating children….

¡Es Halloween! Venga a celebrar Halloween en Saint Chely el 28 de octubre

Para los más pequeños

15.30 h: desfile infantil en la calle Théophile Roussel. Salida desde el Crédit Agricole.

16:30: Merienda ofrecida a los niños participantes….

Es ist Halloween! Am 28. Oktober können Sie in Saint Chely Halloween feiern!

Für die Kleinen:

15:30 Uhr: Umzug der Kinder in der Rue Théophile Roussel. Start vor dem Crédit Agricole.

16.30 Uhr: Kostenloser Imbiss für die teilnehmenden Kinder….

