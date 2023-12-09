Quiz gaua Rue San Inacio Bidea Ascain
Quiz gaua Rue San Inacio Bidea Ascain, 9 décembre 2023, Ascain.
Ascain,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
QUIZ GAUA , proposé par l’APE Ecole Publique.
QUIZGAUA , APE Eskola Publikoa antolaturik.
Restauration et buvette sur place..
Rue San Inacio Bidea Salle biltoki
Ascain 64310 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
QUIZ GAUA , proposed by the Public School PTA.
QUIZGAUA , APE Eskola Publikoa antolaturik.
Catering and refreshments on the spot.
QUIZ GAUA , propuesto por la AMPA de la Escuela Pública.
QUIZGAUA , APE Eskola Publikoa antolaturik.
Catering y refrescos in situ.
QUIZ GAUA , angeboten von der EV Öffentliche Schule.
QUIZGAUA , APE Eskola Publikoa antolaturik.
Essen und Trinken vor Ort.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque