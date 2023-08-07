LES NUITS MUSICALES : CONCERTS INTIMISTES – « ENSEMBLE LA RÊVEUSE » Rue Saint-Jean de l’Habit Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, 7 août 2023, Fontevraud-l'Abbaye.

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye,Maine-et-Loire

Au cœur de l’exposition estivale Rembrandt en eau-forte, quatre concerts sont au programme, offrant une perspective captivante sur les œuvres du célèbre artiste hollandais..

2023-08-07 fin : 2023-08-07 . EUR.

Rue Saint-Jean de l’Habit

Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



At the heart of the summer exhibition Rembrandt in Etchings, four concerts offer a captivating perspective on the works of this famous Dutch artist.

En el marco de la exposición estival Rembrandt en aguafuertes, el programa incluye cuatro conciertos que ofrecen una perspectiva cautivadora de las obras del célebre artista holandés.

Inmitten der Sommerausstellung Rembrandt in Radierungen stehen vier Konzerte auf dem Programm, die eine spannende Perspektive auf die Werke des berühmten holländischen Künstlers bieten.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire