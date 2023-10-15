AVANT-PREMIÈRE : LES TROLLS 3 Rue Roger Salasc Clermont-l’Hérault, 15 octobre 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Clermont-l’Hérault,Hérault

Poppy découvre que dans son passé, Branch et ses quatre frères formaient un Boys Band, les BroZone. Alors qu’il n’était qu’un enfant, le groupe s’est séparé, et Branch n’a jamais revu ses frères. Mais quand Floyd, l’ainé de la fratrie est enlevé par les pires crapules des stars de la Pop, Branch et Poppy vont devoir réunir la famille pour le sauver..

2023-10-15 16:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 17:30:00. .

Rue Roger Salasc

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Poppy discovers that in his past, Branch and his four brothers formed a Boys Band, the BroZones. When he was just a child, the band broke up, and Branch never saw his brothers again. But when Floyd, the eldest of the siblings, is kidnapped by the worst of the pop stars, Branch and Poppy must reunite the family to save him.

Poppy descubre que, en su pasado, Branch y sus cuatro hermanos formaron una banda de chicos llamada los BroZones. Cuando era sólo un niño, la banda se disolvió y Branch nunca volvió a ver a sus hermanos. Pero cuando Floyd, el mayor de los hermanos, es secuestrado por la peor de las estrellas del pop, Branch y Poppy tienen que reunir a la familia para salvarlo.

Poppy findet heraus, dass Branch in seiner Vergangenheit mit seinen vier Brüdern eine Boygroup namens BroZone gegründet hatte. Als er noch ein Kind war, löste sich die Band auf und Branch hat seine Brüder nie wieder gesehen. Doch als Floyd, der älteste Bruder, von den schlimmsten Schurken der Popstars entführt wird, müssen Branch und Poppy die Familie wieder zusammenbringen, um ihn zu retten.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS