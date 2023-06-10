ATELIER STÉNOPÉ + SÉANCE Rue Roger Salasc, 10 juin 2023, Clermont-l'Hérault.

Clermont-l’Hérault,Hérault

Vous visionnerez le film à la recherche de Vivian Maier en Vostfr de John Maloof, Charlie Siskel, puis place à l’atelier ! Vous crérez votre appareil photo avec des objets de récupération, puis prendrez des photos et les développerez avec nous ! En plus, un appareil photo en bois (Caméra Obscura) construit par Surveyor One sera utilisé pour faire des portraits !

Nous vous attendons nombreux..

2023-06-10 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 16:00:00. .

Rue Roger Salasc

Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie



You will watch the film In Search of Vivian Maier by John Maloof, Charlie Siskel, then it’s time for the workshop! You will create your own camera with recycled objects, then take pictures and develop them with us! In addition, a wooden camera (Camera Obscura) built by Surveyor One will be used to make portraits!

We look forward to seeing you there.

Verás la película En busca de Vivian Maier, de John Maloof, Charlie Siskel, ¡y luego irás al taller! Crearás tu propia cámara con objetos reciclados, ¡luego harás fotos y las revelarás con nosotros! Además, se utilizará una cámara de madera (Camera Obscura) construida por Surveyor One ¡para hacer retratos!

Esperamos verte por allí.

Sie sehen sich den Film Auf der Suche nach Vivian Maier in Vostfr von John Maloof, Charlie Siskel an, dann geht es in den Workshop! Sie gestalten Ihre Kamera aus Altgegenständen, machen Fotos und entwickeln sie mit uns! Außerdem wird eine von Surveyor One gebaute Holzkamera (Camera Obscura) verwendet, um Porträts zu machen!

Wir freuen uns auf zahlreiche Teilnehmer.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-16 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS