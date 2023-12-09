CONFÉRENCE SUR LA MÉMOIRE ET L’OUBLI Rue Robert Schuman Parc de la Peyriere Saint-Jean-de-Védas, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

Saint-Jean-de-Védas,Hérault

Eric BASTARDIE, Docteur en sciences & Philosophe, abordera le thème de la mémoire & l’oubli avec l’aide des pensées de grands philosophes, puis Jean-Paul SAUZET, Écrivain, Philosophe et Psychanalyste nous donnera sa vision principalement sous l’angle sociologique et comportemental..

2023-12-09 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 12:00:00. EUR.

Rue Robert Schuman

Parc de la Peyriere

Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie



Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor of Science & Philosopher, will tackle the theme of memory & forgetting, with the help of thoughts from great philosophers, then Jean-Paul SAUZET, Writer, Philosopher and Psychoanalyst, will give us his vision, mainly from a sociological and behavioral angle.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor en Ciencias y Filósofo, abordará el tema de la memoria y el olvido con la ayuda del pensamiento de grandes filósofos, y a continuación Jean-Paul SAUZET, Escritor, Filósofo y Psicoanalista nos dará su visión principalmente desde el ángulo sociológico y conductual.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doktor der Naturwissenschaften und Philosoph, wird das Thema Gedächtnis und Vergessen mithilfe der Gedanken großer Philosophen behandeln. Anschließend wird Jean-Paul SAUZET, Schriftsteller, Philosoph und Psychoanalytiker, seine Sicht vor allem aus soziologischer und verhaltenswissenschaftlicher Perspektive darlegen.

