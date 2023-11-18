CONFÉRENCE SUR LE DON ET LE PARDON Rue Robert Schuman Parc de la Peyriere Saint-Jean-de-Védas, 18 novembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

Saint-Jean-de-Védas,Hérault

Eric BASTARDIE, Docteur en sciences & Philosophe, abordera ce thème majeur du don & du pardon avec l’aide des pensées de grands philosophes, puis Gilles CORCOS, Coach, Entraineur et Superviseur, Président de l’Institut Européen de l’Intelligence Émotionnelle, nous donnera sa vision sous l’angle psycho-émotionnel..

2023-11-18 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 12:00:00. EUR.

Rue Robert Schuman

Parc de la Peyriere

Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie



Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor of Science & Philosopher, will tackle this major theme of giving & forgiving with the help of the thoughts of great philosophers, then Gilles CORCOS, Coach, Trainer and Supervisor, President of the European Institute of Emotional Intelligence, will give us his vision from a psycho-emotional angle.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor en Ciencias y Filósofo, abordará este gran tema de dar y perdonar con la ayuda del pensamiento de grandes filósofos, después Gilles CORCOS, Coach, Formador y Supervisor, Presidente del Instituto Europeo de Inteligencia Emocional, nos dará su visión desde una perspectiva psicoemocional.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doktor der Naturwissenschaften & Philosoph, wird dieses wichtige Thema des Gebens & Verzeihens mithilfe der Gedanken großer Philosophen behandeln. Anschließend wird Gilles CORCOS, Coach, Trainer und Supervisor, Präsident des Europäischen Instituts für Emotionale Intelligenz, uns seine Sicht aus psycho-emotionaler Sicht darlegen.

