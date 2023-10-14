CONFÉRENCE SUR L’ÉTHIQUE ET LA MORALE Rue Robert Schuman Parc de la Peyriere Saint-Jean-de-Védas, 14 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

Saint-Jean-de-Védas,Hérault

Eric BASTARDIE, Docteur en sciences & Philosophe, abordera le thème de l’éthique & la morale avec l’aide des pensées de grands philosophes, puis Jean-Paul SAUZET, Écrivain, Philosophe et Psychanalyste nous donnera sa vision principalement sous l’angle sociologique et comportemental… Nous aurons enfin un temps pour les questions/réponses..

2023-10-14 10:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 12:00:00. EUR.

Rue Robert Schuman

Parc de la Peyriere

Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie



Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor of Science & Philosopher, will tackle the theme of ethics & morality with the help of thoughts from great philosophers, then Jean-Paul SAUZET, Writer, Philosopher and Psychoanalyst will give us his vision mainly from a sociological and behavioral angle? Finally, there will be time for questions and answers.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor en Ciencias y Filósofo, abordará el tema de la ética y la moral con la ayuda del pensamiento de grandes filósofos, a continuación Jean-Paul SAUZET, Escritor, Filósofo y Psicoanalista nos dará su visión principalmente desde el ángulo sociológico y conductual? Por último, habrá tiempo para preguntas y respuestas.

Eric BASTARDIE, Doktor der Naturwissenschaften und Philosoph, wird das Thema Ethik und Moral mithilfe der Gedanken großer Philosophen behandeln. Jean-Paul SAUZET, Schriftsteller, Philosoph und Psychoanalytiker, wird uns seine Sicht vor allem aus soziologischer und verhaltensbezogener Sicht darlegen Anschließend haben wir Zeit für Fragen und Antworten.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT MONTPELLIER