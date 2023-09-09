CONFÉRENCE SUR LES PASSIONS Rue Robert Schuman Parc de la Peyriere Saint-Jean-de-Védas, 9 septembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Védas.

Saint-Jean-de-Védas,Hérault

Eric BASTARDIE, Docteur en sciences & Philosophe, abordera le thème brûlant de la passion avec l’aide des pensées de grands philosophes, puis Thierry BORNE, titulaire d’un DEA en théologie, chercheur indépendant, nous donnera sa vision à travers le récit d’Adam et Eve au jardin d’Eden.

2023-09-09 10:30:00 fin : 2023-09-09 12:00:00. EUR.

Rue Robert Schuman

Parc de la Peyriere

Saint-Jean-de-Védas 34430 Hérault Occitanie



Eric BASTARDIE, Doctor of Science & Philosopher, will tackle the burning theme of passion with the help of the thoughts of great philosophers, then Thierry BORNE, holder of a DEA in theology, independent researcher, will give us his vision through the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden

Eric BASTARDIE, doctor en Ciencias y filósofo, abordará el candente tema de la pasión con la ayuda del pensamiento de grandes filósofos, y a continuación Thierry BORNE, titular de un DEA en Teología e investigador independiente, nos dará su visión a través de la historia de Adán y Eva en el Jardín del Edén

Eric BASTARDIE, Doktor der Naturwissenschaften und Philosoph, wird das brennende Thema der Leidenschaft mit Hilfe der Gedanken großer Philosophen behandeln. Thierry BORNE, DEA in Theologie, unabhängiger Forscher, wird uns seine Vision anhand der Geschichte von Adam und Eva im Garten Eden darlegen

