VEILLÉE MUSICALE DE NOËL rue Raspiller Schœneck
VEILLÉE MUSICALE DE NOËL rue Raspiller Schœneck, 16 décembre 2023, Schœneck.
Schœneck,Moselle
Organisée par la commune à l’église Saint-Joseph, à 17h00. Suivie d’un vin chaud offert sur le parvis de l’église avec une petite restauration.
Renseignements en mairie au 03.87.87.60.48.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-12-16 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.
rue Raspiller
Schœneck 57350 Moselle Grand Est
Organized by the commune at St. Joseph’s church, 5:00 pm. Followed by mulled wine and light refreshments on the church forecourt.
Information from the town hall on 03.87.87.60.48.
Organizado por el ayuntamiento local en la iglesia de San José a las 17.00 horas. A continuación, vino caliente delante de la iglesia y refrescos.
Información en el ayuntamiento: 03.87.87.60.48.
Organisiert von der Gemeinde in der Kirche Saint-Joseph, um 17.00 Uhr. Anschließend wird auf dem Vorplatz der Kirche ein Glühwein mit kleinen Snacks angeboten.
Informationen im Rathaus unter 03.87.87.60.48.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par FORBACH TOURISME