VEILLÉE MUSICALE DE NOËL rue Raspiller Schœneck, 16 décembre 2023, Schœneck.

Schœneck,Moselle

Organisée par la commune à l’église Saint-Joseph, à 17h00. Suivie d’un vin chaud offert sur le parvis de l’église avec une petite restauration.

Renseignements en mairie au 03.87.87.60.48.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . 0 EUR.

rue Raspiller

Schœneck 57350 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the commune at St. Joseph’s church, 5:00 pm. Followed by mulled wine and light refreshments on the church forecourt.

Information from the town hall on 03.87.87.60.48.

Organizado por el ayuntamiento local en la iglesia de San José a las 17.00 horas. A continuación, vino caliente delante de la iglesia y refrescos.

Información en el ayuntamiento: 03.87.87.60.48.

Organisiert von der Gemeinde in der Kirche Saint-Joseph, um 17.00 Uhr. Anschließend wird auf dem Vorplatz der Kirche ein Glühwein mit kleinen Snacks angeboten.

Informationen im Rathaus unter 03.87.87.60.48.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par FORBACH TOURISME