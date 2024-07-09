Jouons ensemble aux Échecs Rue Principale Lafitte-sur-Lot
Jouons ensemble aux Échecs Rue Principale Lafitte-sur-Lot, 9 juillet 2024, Lafitte-sur-Lot.
Lafitte-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Jouons ensemble aux Échecs pour tous.
– Découverte autour d’un Échiquier.
– Renseignement et inscription auprès de la Mairie..
2024-07-09 fin : 2024-07-09 12:00:00. EUR.
Rue Principale Salle des Fêtes
Lafitte-sur-Lot 47320 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Let’s play chess together.
– Discover chess around a chessboard.
– Information and registration at the Town Hall.
Juguemos juntos al ajedrez.
– Descubre el ajedrez alrededor de un tablero.
– Información e inscripciones en el Ayuntamiento.
Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam Schach für alle spielen.
– Entdeckung rund um ein Schachbrett.
– Informationen und Anmeldung bei der Stadtverwaltung.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT Val de Garonne