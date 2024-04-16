Jouons ensemble aux Échecs Rue Principale Lafitte-sur-Lot, 16 avril 2024, Lafitte-sur-Lot.

Lafitte-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Jouons ensemble aux Échecs pour tous.

– Découverte autour d’un Échiquier.

– Renseignement et inscription auprès de la Mairie..

2024-04-16 fin : 2024-04-16 12:00:00. EUR.

Rue Principale Salle des Fêtes

Lafitte-sur-Lot 47320 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Let’s play chess together.

– Discover chess around a chessboard.

– Information and registration at the Town Hall.

Juguemos juntos al ajedrez.

– Descubre el ajedrez alrededor de un tablero.

– Información e inscripciones en el Ayuntamiento.

Lassen Sie uns gemeinsam Schach für alle spielen.

– Entdeckung rund um ein Schachbrett.

– Informationen und Anmeldung bei der Stadtverwaltung.

