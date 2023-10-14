Exposition artistique de Schirrhein rue principale Bischwiller
Exposition artistique de Schirrhein rue principale Bischwiller, 14 octobre 2023, Bischwiller.
Bischwiller,Bas-Rhin
les artistes du collectif Reg’Arts exposent leurs œuvres.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
rue principale
Bischwiller 67240 Bas-Rhin Grand Est
artists from the Reg’Arts collective exhibit their work
artistas del colectivo Reg’Arts exponen sus obras
die Künstler des Kollektivs Reg’Arts stellen ihre Werke aus
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par Commune de Bischwiller