Concert Jazz et Chansons Rue Pol Xavier Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun, 3 août 2023, Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun.

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez nombreux à la soirée concert Jazz et Chansons avec le groupe Gabrielle DUCOMBLE Trio. Tous les profits seront reversés à Cancer Support France. Réservation essentielle. Possibilité de se restaurer sur place..

2023-08-03 fin : 2023-08-03 . EUR.

Rue Pol Xavier Salle des fêtes

Saint-Colomb-de-Lauzun 47410 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us for an evening of Jazz and Songs with the Gabrielle DUCOMBLE Trio. All profits will be donated to Cancer Support France. Reservations essential. Catering available on site.

Asista al concierto Jazz and Songs con Gabrielle DUCOMBLE Trio. Todos los beneficios se donarán a Cancer Support France. Imprescindible reservar. Servicio de catering in situ.

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Konzertabend Jazz und Chansons mit der Gruppe Gabrielle DUCOMBLE Trio. Alle Einnahmen gehen an Cancer Support France. Eine Reservierung ist unbedingt erforderlich. Möglichkeit, vor Ort zu essen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT du Pays de Lauzun