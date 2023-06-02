Un temps pour jouer Rue Pierre Jacob Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’Évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère . Comme chaque 1er vendredi du mois, la Ludothèque de Clohars-Carnoët organise une séance « Un temps pour jouer » pour se rencontrer et jouer ensemble. ludotheque@clohars-carnoet.bzh +33 2 98 08 79 78 http://ludothequecloharscarnoet.blogspot.com/ Rue Pierre Jacob Espace Ti Liamm Clohars-Carnoët

