Comme chaque 1er vendredi du mois, la Ludothèque de Clohars-Carnoët organise une séance « Un temps pour jouer » pour se rencontrer et jouer ensemble.
ludotheque@clohars-carnoet.bzh +33 2 98 08 79 78 http://ludothequecloharscarnoet.blogspot.com/
