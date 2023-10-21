Ciné Seine – Etretat Rue Notre-Dame Étretat, 21 octobre 2023, Étretat.

Étretat,Seine-Maritime

Rendez-vous à la salle Adolphe Boissaye à Etretat pour découvrir en famille :

« Mystère à Venise » (2023) de Kenneth Branagh à 18h30.

« Hypnotic » (2023) de Robert Rodriguez à 21h.

Tarif : 5 € pour les adultes et 4 € pour les enfants (de moins de 15 ans).

Rue Notre-Dame Salle Adolphe Boissaye

Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Join the family at the Salle Adolphe Boissaye in Etretat to discover:

kenneth Branagh’s « Mystery in Venice » (2023) at 6:30pm.

« Hypnotic » (2023) by Robert Rodriguez at 9pm.

Price: 5? for adults and 4? for children (under 15)

Únase a la familia en la Salle Adolphe Boissaye de Etretat para descubrir :

« Misterio en Venecia » (2023) de Kenneth Branagh a las 18:30 h.

« Hipnótica » (2023) de Robert Rodríguez a las 21:00 h.

Precio: 5? para adultos y 4? para menores de 15 años

Wir treffen uns im Saal Adolphe Boissaye in Etretat, um mit der ganzen Familie :

« Mystery in Venice » (2023) von Kenneth Branagh um 18:30 Uhr.

« Hypnotic » (2023) von Robert Rodriguez um 21.00 Uhr.

Preis: 5? für Erwachsene und 4? für Kinder (unter 15 Jahren)

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche