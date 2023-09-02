Vignes Vins Rando : 20 ans Rue Maxime Dubrac Chinon, 2 septembre 2023, Chinon.

Chinon,Indre-et-Loire

Les vignerons du chinonais vous proposent un parcours animé, en pleine nature, à la découverte du terroir et des vins hauts en couleurs et en arômes. À partir de Chinon, remontez sur le coteau pour admirer les différences de terroirs. Visitez les domaines et découvrez des panoramas exceptionnels !.

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-03 . 5 EUR.

Rue Maxime Dubrac

Chinon 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The winegrowers of the Chinon area offer you a lively nature trail to discover their terroir and their wines, which are full of color and aroma. Starting in Chinon, climb up the hillside to admire the different terroirs. Visit the estates and discover exceptional panoramas!

Los viticultores de la región de Chinon le proponen un animado recorrido por el campo para descubrir el terruño y los vinos coloridos y aromáticos. Comenzando en Chinon, suba por la ladera para admirar los diferentes terruños. Visite las fincas y descubra unas vistas panorámicas excepcionales

Die Winzer des Chinon bieten Ihnen einen animierten Rundgang inmitten der Natur an, um das Terroir und die farbenfrohen und aromatischen Weine zu entdecken. Gehen Sie von Chinon aus den Hang hinauf, um die Unterschiede der Terroirs zu bewundern. Besuchen Sie die Weingüter und entdecken Sie außergewöhnliche Panoramen!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-16 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme