Sha Doizo Compagnie Le Friiix Club Rue Marc Sangnier Mont-Saint-Aignan, 11 février 2024, Mont-Saint-Aignan.

Mont-Saint-Aignan,Seine-Maritime

Spectacle familial dès 1 an. Théâtre de marionnettes par la compagnie Le Friiix Club.

Sha Doizo est un animal imaginaire qui vit dans un jardin imaginaire. Ni chat, ni doigt, ni oiseau, Sha Doizo est un peu tout ça en même temps.

Il voudrait bien voler mais un chat ne vole pas.

Il voudrait bien miauler mais un doigt ne miaule pas.

Sha Doizo va découvrir ainsi, chemin faisant, qui il est vraiment…

Une réjouissante fable poétique qui provoquera, à coup sûr, l’émerveillement des petits et des grands !

“La magie s’opère avec des moyens très simples.” La dépêche

Moment musical à l’issue du spectacle.

Réservation : en ligne, par mail à billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, par téléphone au 02 79 18 99 00 et à l’Espace Marc-Sangnier du mardi au vendredi de 13h30 à 17h30..

2024-02-11 10:30:00 fin : 2024-02-11 . .

Rue Marc Sangnier

Mont-Saint-Aignan 76130 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Family show from 1 year. Puppet theater by Le Friiix Club.

Sha Doizo is an imaginary animal who lives in an imaginary garden. Neither a cat, nor a finger, nor a bird, Sha Doizo is a bit of all these things at once.

He’d like to fly, but a cat can’t. He’d like to meow, but a cat can’t meow.

He’d like to meow, but a finger doesn’t meow.

Along the way, Sha Doizo discovers who he really is?

A delightful poetic fable that is sure to delight young and old alike!

magic happens with the simplest of means La dépêche

Musical moment at the end of the show.

Bookings: online, by e-mail at billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, by telephone on 02 79 18 99 00 and at Espace Marc-Sangnier from Tuesday to Friday, 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Espectáculo familiar a partir de 1 año. Teatro de marionetas a cargo de Le Friiix Club.

Sha Doizo es un animal imaginario que vive en un jardín imaginario. Ni gato, ni dedo, ni pájaro, Sha Doizo es un poco de todo eso a la vez.

Le gustaría volar, pero un gato no puede.

Le gustaría maullar, pero un dedo no maúlla.

Por el camino, Sha Doizo descubrirá quién es realmente..

Una deliciosa fábula poética que hará las delicias de grandes y pequeños

la magia surge con medios muy sencillos? La dépêche

Momento musical al final del espectáculo.

Reservas: en línea, por correo electrónico a billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, por teléfono al 02 79 18 99 00 y en el Espace Marc-Sangnier de martes a viernes de 13.30 a 17.30 h.

Familienvorstellung ab 1 Jahr. Marionettentheater von der Kompanie Le Friiix Club.

Sha Doizo ist ein imaginäres Tier, das in einem imaginären Garten lebt. Weder Katze, noch Finger, noch Vogel, Sha Doizo ist ein bisschen von allem gleichzeitig.

Er würde gerne fliegen, aber eine Katze fliegt nicht.

Er würde gerne miauen, aber ein Finger miaut nicht.

Sha Doizo findet auf diese Weise heraus, wer er wirklich ist?

Eine fröhliche poetische Fabel, die Groß und Klein zum Staunen bringen wird!

die Magie funktioniert mit sehr einfachen Mitteln… » Die Depesche

Musikalischer Moment am Ende der Vorstellung.

Reservierungen: online, per E-Mail an billetterie@montsaintaignan.fr, telefonisch unter 02 79 18 99 00 und im Espace Marc-Sangnier von Dienstag bis Freitag von 13:30 bis 17:30 Uhr.

