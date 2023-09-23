EXPOSITION COLLECTIVE « BASE ART » Rue Louise Michel Gignac, 23 septembre 2023, Gignac.

Gignac,Hérault

La Vérand’a organise une nouvelle exposition du 23 Septembre 2023 au 22 Octobre, rue louise michel à Gignac. Sur cette période, elle pourra être visitée les vendredis, samedis et dimanches, de 14h à 18h.

Vous pourrez ainsi découvrir les oeuvres de Gabrielle Bouquet, mais aussi une exposition collective de C.R, Christophe Vixouze, Laura Diou T. et Albert Desgeorges..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-10-22 . .

Rue Louise Michel

Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie



La Vérand’a is organizing a new exhibition from September 23, 2023 to October 22, on rue louise michel in Gignac. During this period, it will be open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 2pm to 6pm.

You’ll be able to discover works by Gabrielle Bouquet, as well as a group show by C.R, Christophe Vixouze, Laura Diou T. and Albert Desgeorges.

La Vérand’a organiza una nueva exposición del 23 de septiembre de 2023 al 22 de octubre en la rue louise michel de Gignac. Durante este periodo, estará abierta a los visitantes los viernes, sábados y domingos, de 14.00 a 18.00 horas.

Se podrán ver obras de Gabrielle Bouquet, así como una exposición colectiva de C.R, Christophe Vixouze, Laura Diou T. y Albert Desgeorges.

La Vérand’a organisiert vom 23. September 2023 bis zum 22. Oktober eine neue Ausstellung in der rue louise michel in Gignac. In diesem Zeitraum kann sie freitags, samstags und sonntags von 14:00 bis 18:00 Uhr besichtigt werden.

Sie können die Werke von Gabrielle Bouquet entdecken, aber auch eine Gruppenausstellung von C.R, Christophe Vixouze, Laura Diou T. und Albert Desgeorges.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT