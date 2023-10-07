Vide-Greniers Rue Lamartine Saint-Affrique
Vide-Greniers Rue Lamartine Saint-Affrique, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.
Saint-Affrique,Aveyron
Le Lycée Vaxergues vous propose un vide-greniers au profit de l’association Casamanserail au Sénégal.
Rue Lamartine
Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie
The Lycée Vaxergues is holding a garage sale in aid of the Casamanserail association in Senegal
El Liceo Vaxergues organiza una venta de garaje en beneficio de la asociación Casamanserail de Senegal
Das Lycée Vaxergues bietet Ihnen einen Flohmarkt zugunsten des Vereins Casamanserail im Senegal an
