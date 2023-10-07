Vide-Greniers Rue Lamartine Saint-Affrique, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Le Lycée Vaxergues vous propose un vide-greniers au profit de l’association Casamanserail au Sénégal.

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .

Rue Lamartine

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The Lycée Vaxergues is holding a garage sale in aid of the Casamanserail association in Senegal

El Liceo Vaxergues organiza una venta de garaje en beneficio de la asociación Casamanserail de Senegal

Das Lycée Vaxergues bietet Ihnen einen Flohmarkt zugunsten des Vereins Casamanserail im Senegal an

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT