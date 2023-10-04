Belote par le Lou Cantou Rue Lakanal Bergerac
Belote organisée par l’association Lou Cantou. La participation est de 9€.
Buvette et café sur place..
Rue Lakanal Salle du Cantou
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Belote organized by the Lou Cantou association. Participation is 9?
Refreshments and coffee on site.
Belote organizado por la asociación Lou Cantou. La participación es de 9?
Refrescos y café disponibles.
Belote wird vom Verein Lou Cantou organisiert. Die Teilnahme kostet 9?
Getränke und Kaffee vor Ort.
