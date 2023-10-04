Belote par le Lou Cantou Rue Lakanal Bergerac, 4 octobre 2023, Bergerac.

Bergerac,Dordogne

Belote organisée par l’association Lou Cantou. La participation est de 9€.

Buvette et café sur place..

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 . .

Rue Lakanal Salle du Cantou

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Belote organized by the Lou Cantou association. Participation is 9?

Refreshments and coffee on site.

Belote organizado por la asociación Lou Cantou. La participación es de 9?

Refrescos y café disponibles.

Belote wird vom Verein Lou Cantou organisiert. Die Teilnahme kostet 9?

Getränke und Kaffee vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides