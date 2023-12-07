Théâtre – Foi amour espérance Rue Lafayette Bellac, 7 décembre 2023, Bellac.

Bellac,Haute-Vienne

Un dispositif scénique inventif et une audace dramaturgique pour explorer les années 30 en compagnie de l’un de leurs plus grands observateurs.

Munich, 1932. Une société qui sombre. Inflation, misère, nationalisme. Elisabeth cherche du travail. Il lui faut acheter une carte de représentant. Alors elle décide de vendre, à l’avance, son corps à l’Institut d’Anatomie. Au loin, la Marche Funèbre de Chopin, une parade militaire et le fascisme aux portes.

France, 2023. L’équipe du spectacle et le public s’installent à une grande table pour travailler sur Foi Amour Espérance. Ce groupe assistera à la fois au spectacle et à la recherche dramaturgique qui l’accompagne. Ensemble, comédiens, metteur en scène et public vont jouer cette pièce, comparer l’époque à l’actualité, et se demander quelles scènes pourraient se dérouler aujourd’hui, quelles phrases résonnent encore au quotidien..

2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 22:00:00. EUR.

Rue Lafayette Théâtre du Cloître

Bellac 87300 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



An inventive stage set-up and bold dramaturgy explore the 1930s in the company of one of their greatest observers.

Munich, 1932. A sinking society. Inflation, misery, nationalism. Elisabeth is looking for work. She needs to buy a representative’s card. So she decides to sell her body in advance to the Institute of Anatomy. In the distance, Chopin’s Funeral March, a military parade and fascism at the gates.

France, 2023. The show team and audience sit down at a large table to work on Foi Amour Espérance. This group will witness both the show and the dramaturgical research that accompanies it. Together, actors, director and audience will perform the play, comparing the period with the present day, and asking themselves which scenes could take place today, which phrases still resonate in our daily lives.

Un montaje escénico inventivo y una dramaturgia audaz para explorar los años treinta en compañía de uno de sus mayores observadores.

Múnich, 1932. Una sociedad que se hunde. Inflación, pobreza, nacionalismo. Elisabeth busca trabajo. Necesita comprar una tarjeta de representante. Así que decide vender su cuerpo por adelantado al Instituto de Anatomía. A lo lejos, la Marcha Fúnebre de Chopin, un desfile militar y el fascismo a las puertas.

Francia, 2023. El equipo del espectáculo y el público se sientan en una gran mesa para trabajar en Foi Amour Espérance. Este grupo verá tanto el espectáculo como la investigación dramatúrgica que lo acompaña. Juntos, los actores, el director y el público representarán la obra, comparando la época con la actualidad, y preguntándose qué escenas podrían tener lugar hoy, qué frases resuenan aún en nuestra vida cotidiana.

Eine erfinderische Bühnenanordnung und dramaturgische Kühnheit, um die 30er Jahre mit einem ihrer größten Beobachter zu erforschen.

München, 1932. Eine untergehende Gesellschaft. Inflation, Elend, Nationalismus. Elisabeth ist auf der Suche nach Arbeit. Sie muss eine Vertreterkarte kaufen. Also beschließt sie, ihren Körper im Voraus an das Anatomische Institut zu verkaufen. In der Ferne läuft der Trauermarsch von Chopin, eine Militärparade und der Faschismus steht vor der Tür.

Frankreich, 2023. Das Showteam und das Publikum setzen sich an einen großen Tisch, um an Foi Amour Espérance zu arbeiten. Diese Gruppe wird sowohl der Aufführung als auch der damit verbundenen dramaturgischen Forschung beiwohnen. Gemeinsam werden Schauspieler, Regisseur und Publikum das Stück spielen, die damalige Zeit mit der Gegenwart vergleichen und sich fragen, welche Szenen sich heute abspielen könnten, welche Sätze noch im Alltag widerhallen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-30 par OT Pays du Haut Limousin