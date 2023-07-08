Festival National de Bellac – Théâtre – Viva Frida Rue Lafayette Bellac, 8 juillet 2023, Bellac.

Bellac,Haute-Vienne

Peintre, mexicaine, communiste, blessée dans sa chair par la maladie et un terrible accident, Frida Kahlo exerce depuis des décennies la fascination muette et intense d’une icône pop. Viva Frida sait redonner vie et voix à une artiste, une femme hors-normes ; le spectacle nous plonge dans une correspondance en forme de singulier « dialogue avec elle-même » qui révèle l’esprit, l’âme et le tourment de cette artiste qui fut au premier jour l’incarnation inspirante de combats militants. Femme de liberté, d’intelligence et de passions ardentes..

2023-07-08 fin : 2023-07-08 22:30:00. EUR.

Rue Lafayette Théâtre du Cloître

Bellac 87300 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A Mexican painter, a communist, wounded in her flesh by illness and a terrible accident, Frida Kahlo has exerted the silent, intense fascination of a pop icon for decades. Viva Frida gives life and voice to an artist and an extraordinary woman. The show plunges us into a singular « dialogue with herself », revealing the spirit, soul and torment of an artist who was from the outset the inspiring embodiment of militant struggles. A woman of freedom, intelligence and ardent passions.

Pintora mexicana, comunista y víctima de una enfermedad y un terrible accidente, Frida Kahlo ha ejercido durante décadas la fascinación silenciosa e intensa de un icono pop. Viva Frida da vida y voz a una artista y una mujer extraordinarias, sumergiéndonos en una correspondencia en forma de un singular « diálogo consigo misma » que revela el espíritu, el alma y el tormento de esta artista que fue desde el principio la encarnación inspiradora de las luchas militantes. Una mujer de libertad, inteligencia y ardientes pasiones.

Frida Kahlo, Malerin, Mexikanerin, Kommunistin, von Krankheit und einem schrecklichen Unfall in ihrem Innersten verletzt, übt seit Jahrzehnten die stumme und intensive Faszination einer Pop-Ikone aus. Viva Frida verleiht einer Künstlerin und einer außergewöhnlichen Frau Leben und Stimme. Das Stück lässt uns in einen Briefwechsel eintauchen, der ein einzigartiger « Dialog mit sich selbst » ist und den Geist, die Seele und die Qualen dieser Künstlerin enthüllt, die von Anfang an eine inspirierende Verkörperung militanter Kämpfe war. Eine Frau der Freiheit, der Intelligenz und der glühenden Leidenschaft.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-19 par OT Pays du Haut Limousin