TEMPS FORT FRISSON – CONTE MUSICAL : 13 RUE DE LA TROUILLE Rue Joseph Galtiér Lodève, 4 novembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Alain Vidal, Cie Arthéma

Raphael et Zoé ont déménagé 13 rue de la Trouille… Quelle drôle d’idée !

Le voisin du troisième n’est pas très rassurant. Le voisin du cinquième vous fait froid dans le dos. À la cave il y a des bruits. Et la nuit ça fait ”hou hou“ sous les toits de la maison. C’est le vent, non ?

Sur réservation. 50 min. Dès 4 ans. Gratuit..

2023-11-04 16:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 17:00:00. .

Rue Joseph Galtiér

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Alain Vidal, Cie Arthéma

Raphael and Zoé have moved to 13 rue de la Trouille… What a strange idea!

The neighbor on the third floor isn’t very reassuring. The neighbor on the fifth gives you the creeps. There are noises in the cellar. And at night, it’s like ?hou hou? under the roof of the house. It’s the wind, isn’t it?

By reservation only. 50 min. Ages 4 and up. Free admission.

Alain Vidal, compañía Arthéma

Raphael y Zoé se han mudado al 13 rue de la Trouille… ¡Qué idea tan extraña!

El vecino del tercer piso no es muy tranquilizador. El vecino del quinto piso da escalofríos. Hay ruidos en el sótano. Y por la noche hay un « hoot-hoot » bajo el tejado. Es el viento, ¿no?

Sólo con reserva. 50 min. A partir de 4 años. Entrada gratuita.

Alain Vidal, Cie Arthéma

Raphael und Zoé sind in die Rue de la Trouille 13 gezogen… Was für eine komische Idee!

Der Nachbar des dritten Hauses ist nicht sehr beruhigend. Der Nachbar im fünften Stock jagt Ihnen einen kalten Schauer über den Rücken. Im Keller gibt es Geräusche. Und nachts macht es « huhu » unter dem Dach des Hauses. Das ist der Wind, oder?

Nur mit Voranmeldung. 50 Min. Ab 4 Jahre

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC