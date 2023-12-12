CONFÉRENCE – UNE HISTOIRE DE LUMIÈRE : LE VITRAIL MÉDIÉVAL Rue Jeanne Jugan Béziers, 12 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Ornant églises et cathédrales, la confection des vitraux est l’affaire d’un artisanat en quête de récit et de clarté. De la création à leur restauration, les Archives de Béziers vous proposent de découvrir cette histoire faite de lumière.

Entrée libre – Réservation par téléphone obligatoire..

2023-12-12 18:00:00 fin : 2023-12-12 . .

Rue Jeanne Jugan

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Decorating churches and cathedrals, stained-glass windows are the work of a craftsman in search of narrative and clarity. From creation to restoration, the Archives de Béziers invite you to discover this history of light.

Free admission – Telephone reservation required.

Decorando iglesias y catedrales, las vidrieras son la obra de un artesano en busca de narración y claridad. De la creación a la restauración, los Archivos de Béziers le invitan a descubrir esta historia de la luz.

Entrada gratuita – Imprescindible reservar por teléfono.

Die Herstellung von Glasfenstern in Kirchen und Kathedralen ist ein Kunsthandwerk, das nach Geschichten und Klarheit strebt. Das Archiv von Béziers lädt Sie ein, diese Geschichte des Lichts zu entdecken, von der Entstehung bis zur Restaurierung.

Eintritt frei – telefonische Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE