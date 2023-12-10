Cinéma pour les enfants Rue Jean-Philippe Bapst Erstein, 10 décembre 2023, Erstein.

Erstein,Bas-Rhin

2 séances : « Wish» et « Migration »

Les places sont offertes par la ville d’Erstein aux enfants ersteinois (jusqu’à 15 ans).

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . 0 EUR.

Rue Jean-Philippe Bapst

Erstein 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



2 screenings: « Wish » and « Migration

Tickets are offered by the town of Erstein to children from Erstein (up to 15 years)

2 proyecciones: « Deseo » y « Migración

La ciudad de Erstein ofrece entradas a los niños de Erstein (hasta los 15 años)

2 Vorstellungen: « Wish » und « Migration »

Die Plätze werden von der Stadt Erstein für Kinder aus Erstein (bis 15 Jahre) angeboten

