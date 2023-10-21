Ici repose l’Histoire de Fécamp… Rue Jean Louis Leclerc Fécamp, 21 octobre 2023, Fécamp.

Fécamp,Seine-Maritime

Dès les portes du cimetière de Fécamp (*) franchies, nous quittons le tumulte urbain pour le calme et le recueillement. Les barrières sociales, confessionnelles ou politiques sont gommées. Et pourtant, une date, une inscription, un portrait, un détail architectural et vous remontez le temps.

Vous entrez dans la diversité des univers humbles ou illustres disparus…

Nous vous invitons au détour des sépultures, à relire quelques fragments de l’histoire locale.

(*) Ville d’art et d’histoire

Informations pratiques

Samedi 21 octobre 2023 à 15h

Rdv devant le cimetière, rue Jean-Louis Leclerc à Fécamp

Tarifs : 5 €, 3 €, gratuité pour les – de 18 ans..

2023-10-21 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

Rue Jean Louis Leclerc

Fécamp 76400 Seine-Maritime Normandie



As soon as we step through the gates of the Fécamp cemetery (*), we leave the hustle and bustle of urban life behind us, and enter a world of calm and contemplation. Social, religious and political barriers are erased. And yet, a date, an inscription, a portrait, an architectural detail and you’re transported back in time.

You enter into the diversity of the humble or the illustrious?

We invite you to visit the graves and re-read a few fragments of local history.

(*) Town of art and history

Practical information

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 3pm

meeting point in front of the cemetery, rue Jean-Louis Leclerc, Fécamp

? Prices: 5 ?, 3 ?, free for children under 18.

Nada más cruzar las puertas del cementerio de Fécamp (*), dejamos atrás el ajetreo de la ciudad para adentrarnos en un lugar de calma y contemplación. Se borran las barreras sociales, religiosas y políticas. Y sin embargo, una fecha, una inscripción, un retrato, un detalle arquitectónico y uno se ve transportado atrás en el tiempo.

Te adentras en la diversidad de los mundos humildes o ilustres que han fallecido..

Le invitamos a visitar las tumbas y releer algunos fragmentos de la historia local.

(*) Ciudad de Arte e Historia

Información práctica

Sábado 21 de octubre de 2023 a las 15.00 h

punto de encuentro frente al cementerio, rue Jean-Louis Leclerc, Fécamp

? Entrada: 5 euros, 3 euros, gratis para menores de 18 años.

Sobald wir die Tore des Friedhofs von Fécamp (*) durchschritten haben, verlassen wir den städtischen Trubel und finden Ruhe und Andacht. Die sozialen, konfessionellen oder politischen Schranken sind wie weggewischt. Und doch: ein Datum, eine Inschrift, ein Porträt, ein architektonisches Detail und Sie reisen in die Vergangenheit.

Sie treten ein in die Vielfalt der bescheidenen oder berühmten Verstorbenen?

Wir laden Sie ein, die Gräber zu besuchen und einige Fragmente der lokalen Geschichte zu lesen.

(*) Stadt der Kunst und Geschichte

Praktische Informationen

Samstag, 21. Oktober 2023 um 15 Uhr

treffpunkt vor dem Friedhof, rue Jean-Louis Leclerc in Fécamp

? Eintrittspreise: 5 ?, 3 ?, freier Eintritt für Kinder unter 18 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche