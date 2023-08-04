Marché gourmand du Berry Rue Jean Jaurès Villedieu-sur-Indre, 4 août 2023, Villedieu-sur-Indre.

Villedieu-sur-Indre,Indre

L’office de tourisme de Châteauroux vous donne rendez-vous pour son septième et dernier marché gourmand du Berry à Villedieu-sur-Indre..

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 23:00:00. EUR.

Rue Jean Jaurès

Villedieu-sur-Indre 36320 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



Châteauroux tourist office invites you to its seventh and final Berry gourmet market in Villedieu-sur-Indre.

La Oficina de Turismo de Châteauroux le invita a su séptimo y último mercado gourmet de Berry en Villedieu-sur-Indre.

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt von Châteauroux lädt Sie zu seinem siebten und letzten Gourmetmarkt des Berry in Villedieu-sur-Indre ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-19 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme