LES RENCONTRES DU VENDREDI Rue Jean de La Fontaine Portiragnes, 5 avril 2024, Portiragnes.

Portiragnes,Hérault

Un temps de rencontre et d’échange avec une passionnée de nature. Elle vous fera découvrir, en photographies et avec des explications, la nature de Portiragnes. Faune et flore.

#SAISONCULTURELLEPORTIRAGNES.

2024-04-05 14:30:00 fin : 2024-04-05 . .

Rue Jean de La Fontaine

Portiragnes 34420 Hérault Occitanie



A time to meet and chat with a nature enthusiast. With photographs and explanations, she will show you the natural world of Portiragnes. Fauna and flora.

Un momento para conocer y charlar con una amante de la naturaleza. A través de fotografías y explicaciones, le dará a conocer el mundo natural de Portiragnes. Fauna y flora.

Eine Zeit der Begegnung und des Austauschs mit einer leidenschaftlichen Naturliebhaberin. Sie wird Ihnen anhand von Fotografien und mit Erklärungen die Natur von Portiragnes näher bringen. Fauna und Flora.

#KULTURSAISONPORTIRAGNES

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE