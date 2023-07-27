ATELIER ORIGAMIS (ET PAPOTAGE) Rue Jacques Prévert Lodève, 27 juillet 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Dans le Cadre des Quartiers d’été, Il est proposé un atelier d’origamis ouvert à tous,

dans lequel sera mis à disposition du public des feuilles et du matériel..

2023-07-27 17:00:00 fin : 2023-07-27 20:00:00. .

Rue Jacques Prévert

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



As part of the Quartiers d’été program, we’re offering an origami workshop open to all,

where sheets and materials will be made available to the public.

En el marco de la manifestación Quartiers d’été, taller de papiroflexia abierto a todos,

en el que se pondrán a disposición del público hojas y materiales.

Im Rahmen der Quartiers d’été wird ein Origami-Workshop angeboten, der für alle offen ist,

in diesem Rahmen werden Blätter und Materialien zur Verfügung gestellt.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC