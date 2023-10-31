SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN DÉGUISÉE – RENCONTRES DOUBLES Rue Henri Laborit Sérignan, 31 octobre 2023, Sérignan.

Sérignan,Hérault

Soirée Halloween gratuite pour toutes personnes licenciées ou pas, ami(e)s, famille. Une rencontre amicale de doubles déguisés pour allier convivialité et amusement !

Déguisement souhaitable pour tout le monde. Buvette sur place au profit de notre école de badminton..

2023-10-31 19:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 23:55:00. .

Rue Henri Laborit

Sérignan 34410 Hérault Occitanie



A free Halloween evening for all, licensed and non-licensed, friends and family. A friendly get-together of costumed doubles to combine conviviality and fun!

Disguise required. Refreshments on site to benefit our badminton school.

Una velada de Halloween gratuita para todos, con o sin licencia, amigos y familiares. Una reunión amistosa de dobles disfrazados para combinar convivencia y diversión

Todo el mundo es bienvenido a disfrazarse. Refrescos disponibles a beneficio de nuestra escuela de bádminton.

Kostenloser Halloween-Abend für alle Personen mit oder ohne Lizenz, Freunde und Familie. Ein freundschaftliches Treffen von verkleideten Doppelgängern, um Geselligkeit und Spaß zu verbinden!

Verkleidung ist für alle erwünscht. Getränke vor Ort zugunsten unserer Badmintonschule.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE