Le mois du doc – Prendre la parole Rue Henri Autef Châteauponsac, 17 novembre 2023, Châteauponsac.

Châteauponsac,Haute-Vienne

Projection du film « Nos corps gravés » de Morgane Doche (52 min) suivi d’un échange avec la réalisatrice.

Synopsis : Morgane avait 3 ans quand une première opération chirurgicale entaille sa peau et bouleverse sa vie. 30 ans plus tard, la jeune réalisatrice, muette et hémiplégique, surmontant les traumatismes liés à divers maux, mêle son histoire à celle de Yannick, Marie, Saïda et Jean-Michel. Ensemble, ils racontent le long chemin parcouru pour accepter un corps changé et le combat mené pour vivre heureux de nouveau..

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 . EUR.

Rue Henri Autef Salle culturelle Jean Sénamaud

Châteauponsac 87290 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Screening of Morgane Doche’s film « Nos corps gravés » (52 min), followed by a discussion with the director.

Synopsis: Morgane was 3 years old when her first surgical operation cut into her skin and turned her life upside down. 30 years later, the young director, mute and hemiplegic, overcoming the traumas associated with various ailments, blends her story with those of Yannick, Marie, Saïda and Jean-Michel. Together, they recount the long road to accepting a changed body, and the struggle to live happily ever after.

Proyección de la película « Nos corps gravés » de Morgane Doche (52 min) seguida de un coloquio con la directora.

Sinopsis: Morgane tenía 3 años cuando su primera operación le cortó la piel y puso su vida patas arriba. 30 años después, la joven directora, muda y hemipléjica, supera los traumas asociados a diversas dolencias para combinar su historia con las de Yannick, Marie, Saïda y Jean-Michel. Juntos, narran el largo camino que han recorrido para aceptar un cuerpo cambiado y la lucha por vivir felices para siempre.

Vorführung des Films « Nos corps gravés » von Morgane Doche (52 min) mit anschließendem Gespräch mit der Regisseurin.

Synopsis: Morgane war drei Jahre alt, als ein erster chirurgischer Eingriff ihre Haut ritzte und ihr Leben umkrempelte. 30 Jahre später verknüpft die junge Regisseurin, die stumm und halbseitig gelähmt ist und die Traumata verschiedener Krankheiten überwindet, ihre Geschichte mit der von Yannick, Marie, Saïda und Jean-Michel. Gemeinsam erzählen sie von dem langen Weg, den sie zurückgelegt haben, um einen veränderten Körper zu akzeptieren, und von dem Kampf, den sie geführt haben, um wieder glücklich zu leben.

