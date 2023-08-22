FESTIVAL D’ORGUES – CONCERT D’ORGUE ET SAXOPHONE Rue Gustave Fabre Narbonne, 22 août 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

Concerts et festival organisés par l’association Les Orgues de Narbonne.

Fabien Chouraky (saxophone) et Olivier Dekeister (orgue).

Libre participation..

2023-08-22 20:30:00 fin : 2023-08-22 . .

Rue Gustave Fabre

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Concerts and festival organized by the association Les Orgues de Narbonne.

Fabien Chouraky (saxophone) and Olivier Dekeister (organ).

Free admission.

Conciertos y festival organizados por la asociación Les Orgues de Narbonne.

Fabien Chouraky (saxofón) y Olivier Dekeister (órgano).

Entrada gratuita.

Konzerte und Festival, organisiert von der Vereinigung Les Orgues de Narbonne.

Fabien Chouraky (Saxophon) und Olivier Dekeister (Orgel).

Freie Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi