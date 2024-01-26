Soirée Brassens, par Maxime Le Forestier Rue Gilbert Sore La Teste-de-Buch, 26 janvier 2024, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

Au micro de France Culture, Maxime Le Forestier aurait pu ajouter que le créateur de la Chanson pour l’auvergnat avait également été un phare dans sa propre carrière. Depuis l’album qu’il lui a consacré en 1979 jusqu’aux différents Cahiers rassemblant l’intégralité de l’œuvre sans omettre des pièces inédites et posthumes, Maxime Le Forestier a fait mieux que rendre un simple hommage à Georges Brassens. Il l’a interprété comme on le fait d’un grand classique, en continuant de faire vivre une œuvre toujours parlante, toujours forte, toujours moderne. Il l’a offerte à un nouveau public, comme lui-même l’a découverte à l’âge de 14 ans alors qu’il s’initiait à la guitare et à la chanson. Il l’a vécue, intensément, intimement, comme il en a rendu compte dans Brassens et moi, livre paru en 2021 aux Editions Stock..

2024-01-26 fin : 2024-01-26 . EUR.

Rue Gilbert Sore Théâtre Cravey

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Speaking to France Culture, Maxime Le Forestier could have added that the creator of Chanson pour l?auvergnat had also been a beacon in his own career. From the album he dedicated to Brassens in 1979 to the various Cahiers compiling the entire work, not forgetting unpublished and posthumous pieces, Maxime Le Forestier has done more than simply pay tribute to Georges Brassens. He has interpreted him as one would a great classic, continuing to bring to life a work that is always meaningful, always strong, always modern. He offered it to a new audience, just as he himself had discovered it at the age of 14, when he was learning to play the guitar and to sing. He lived it, intensely, intimately, as he describes in Brassens et moi, published in 2021 by Editions Stock.

En declaraciones a France Culture, Maxime Le Forestier podría haber añadido que el creador de Chanson pour l’auvergnat también había sido un faro en su propia carrera. Desde el álbum que dedicó a Brassens en 1979 hasta los diversos Cahiers que recopilan el conjunto de la obra, sin olvidar piezas inéditas y póstumas, Maxime Le Forestier ha hecho algo más que rendir un simple homenaje a Georges Brassens. Lo ha interpretado como se haría con un gran clásico, siguiendo dando vida a una obra siempre significativa, siempre fuerte, siempre moderna. La ha ofrecido a un público nuevo, como él mismo la descubrió a los 14 años, cuando aprendía a tocar la guitarra y a cantar. La vivió intensamente, íntimamente, como describe en Brassens et moi, publicado en 2021 por Editions Stock.

Im Gespräch mit France Culture hätte Maxime Le Forestier hinzufügen können, dass der Schöpfer des Chanson pour l’auvergnat auch ein Leuchtturm in seiner eigenen Karriere war. Von seinem Album, das er ihm 1979 widmete, bis hin zu den verschiedenen Cahiers, die das gesamte Werk sowie unveröffentlichte und posthume Stücke enthalten, hat Maxime Le Forestier mehr getan, als nur eine Hommage an Georges Brassens zu schreiben. Er interpretierte ihn wie einen großen Klassiker und ließ ein Werk weiterleben, das immer aussagekräftig, immer stark und immer modern ist. Er bot es einem neuen Publikum an, so wie er selbst es im Alter von 14 Jahren entdeckt hatte, als er sich mit Gitarre und Chanson vertraut machte. Er hat sie intensiv und intim erlebt, wie er in Brassens et moi, einem Buch, das 2021 im Stock-Verlag erscheint, beschreibt.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT La Teste-de-Buch