Au scalpel Rue Gilbert Sore La Teste-de-Buch, 10 novembre 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La Teste-de-Buch,Gironde

Après l’immense succès à Avignon puis à Paris … Ils se détestent. Vous allez les adorer.

Deux frères.

L’un est brillant chirurgien à qui tout réussit en apparence. L’autre est un photographe qui semble assez content de lui.

L’un était amoureux de la femme de son frère. L’autre a été l’amant de la femme de son frère. L’un était le premier de la classe. L’autre était le fils préféré.

L’un et l’autre ne se sont jamais dit à quel point ils se détestent.

Jusqu’à ce soir …

Qui est Abel ? Qui est Caïn ? Et que s’est-il vraiment passé entre eux ?

Distribution : Davy Sardou et Bruno Salomone

Mise en Scène : Thierry Harcourt

Auteur : Antoine Rault

Production : Marilu Production

Durée : 1h15.

2023-11-10 fin : 2023-11-10 . EUR.

Rue Gilbert Sore Théâtre Cravey

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



After the huge success in Avignon and Paris? They hate each other. You’ll love them.

Two brothers.

One is a brilliant surgeon who seems to have everything together. The other is a photographer who seems quite content with himself.

One was in love with his brother?s wife. The other was the lover of his brother?s wife. One was top of the class. The other was the favorite son.

One never told the other how much they hated each other.

Until tonight?

Who is Abel? Who is Cain? And what really happened between them?

Cast: Davy Sardou and Bruno Salomone

Stage Direction: Thierry Harcourt

Author : Antoine Rault

Production: Marilu Production

Running time: 1h15

Tras el gran éxito en Avignon y París.. Se odian. Los amarás.

Dos hermanos.

Uno es un brillante cirujano que parece tenerlo todo controlado. El otro es un fotógrafo que parece bastante satisfecho consigo mismo.

Uno estaba enamorado de la mujer de su hermano. El otro era el amante de la mujer de su hermano. Uno era el mejor de la clase. El otro era el hijo predilecto.

Uno nunca le dijo al otro cuánto se odiaban.

¿Hasta esta noche?

¿Quién es Abel? ¿Quién es Caín? ¿Y qué pasó realmente entre ellos?

Reparto: Davy Sardou y Bruno Salomone

Dirección de escena: Thierry Harcourt

Autor: Antoine Rault

Producción: Marilu Production

Duración: 1h15

Nach dem großen Erfolg in Avignon und dann in Paris ? Sie hassen sich selbst. Sie werden sie lieben.

Zwei Brüder.

Der eine ist ein brillanter Chirurg, dem scheinbar alles gelingt. Der andere ist ein Fotograf, der ziemlich zufrieden mit sich selbst zu sein scheint.

Der eine war in die Frau seines Bruders verliebt. Der andere war der Liebhaber der Frau seines Bruders. Der eine war der Klassenbeste. Der andere war der Lieblingssohn.

Beide haben sich nie gesagt, wie sehr sie einander hassen.

Bis zu diesem Abend?

Wer ist Abel? Wer ist Kain? Und was ist wirklich zwischen ihnen passiert?

Besetzung: Davy Sardou und Bruno Salomone

Regie: Thierry Harcourt

Autor: Antoine Rault

Produktion: Marilu Production

Dauer: 1h15

