CAMÉLÉON SOLO Castelnaudary, 4 décembre 2023

Castelnaudary, Aude

De l’image au corps, d’une image fixe au mouvements dans l’espace et le temps. Du souvenir d’une image à l’incarnation contemporaine.

D’un coté une exposition regroupant une sélection (non exhaustive) de pièces marquantes de la »jeune danse française ». De l’autre un corps traversé par ces écritures, ces états, l’enjeu étant de condenser chaque œuvre en 1 minute, telle une empreinte, une trace, une marque de fabrique, un style remarquable. L’écriture, l’organisation des séquences chorégraphiques se fait selon le principe du « cadavre exquis », le dernier geste étant le support du suivant pour former une fresque historique vivante. La performance se fait écho de cette histoire ayant marqué des générations de danseurs et chorégraphes.

Conçu comme un accrochage mouvant, panneaux suspendus, accrochés, sur roulettes, le dispositif offre de multiples possibilités de représentations. Ainsi il pourra être proposé aux galeries d’expositions, bibliothéques, hall de théâtre, plateaux, une version extérieure sera proposée.

La conception de la bande sonore qui accompagne la performance vise à unifier l’ensemble de l’œuvre qui bien que composée d’extraits singuliers trouve son unité dans l’esprit de son temps. Sonorités singulières, rythmes, intonations, caractères spécifiques de l’univers sonore des années 1980 composent les ingrédients principaux de cette création sonore dont la réalisation est confié à Nicolas Losson.

Informations et réservations auprés de l’Association Ecas au 06 33 44 75 03.

Rue Général Dejean

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie



From image to body, from a fixed image to movement in space and time. From the memory of an image to its contemporary incarnation.

On the one hand, an exhibition featuring a (non-exhaustive) selection of outstanding works by « young French dance ». On the other, a body traversed by these writings, these states, the challenge being to condense each work into 1 minute, like an imprint, a trace, a trademark, a remarkable style. The choreographic sequences are written and organized according to the « exquisite corpse » principle, with the last gesture supporting the next to form a living historical fresco. The performance echoes this history, which has marked generations of dancers and choreographers.

Conceived as a moving display, with panels suspended, hung or on castors, the installation offers multiple performance possibilities. It can be set up in exhibition galleries, libraries, theater halls and stages, and an outdoor version is also available.

The design of the soundtrack accompanying the performance aims to unify the work as a whole, which although composed of singular extracts, finds its unity in the spirit of its time. Singular sounds, rhythms, intonations and the specific characteristics of the 1980s sound universe are the main ingredients of this sound creation, produced by Nicolas Losson.

Information and reservations from Association Ecas on 06 33 44 75 03

De la imagen al cuerpo, de una imagen fija al movimiento en el espacio y el tiempo. De la memoria de una imagen a su encarnación contemporánea.

Por un lado, una exposición que reúne una selección (no exhaustiva) de obras destacadas de la « joven danza francesa ». Por otro, un cuerpo atravesado por estas escrituras, estos estados, siendo el reto condensar cada obra en 1 minuto, como una huella, un rastro, una marca, un estilo notable. Las secuencias coreográficas están escritas y organizadas según el principio del « cadáver exquisito », en el que el último gesto apoya al siguiente para formar un fresco histórico vivo. El espectáculo se hace eco de la historia que ha marcado a generaciones de bailarines y coreógrafos.

Concebida como una pantalla móvil, con paneles suspendidos, colgados o sobre ruedas, la instalación ofrece un amplio abanico de posibilidades escénicas. Puede presentarse en galerías de exposiciones, bibliotecas, salas de teatro y sobre el escenario, y también estará disponible una versión para exteriores.

El diseño de la banda sonora que acompaña a la representación pretende unificar la obra en su conjunto, que, aunque compuesta de extractos singulares, encuentra su unidad en el espíritu de su época. Los sonidos singulares, los ritmos, las entonaciones y las características específicas del mundo sonoro de los años 80 son los principales ingredientes de esta creación sonora, realizada por Nicolas Losson.

Información y reservas en la Asociación Ecas en el 06 33 44 75 03

Vom Bild zum Körper, von einem festen Bild zu Bewegungen in Raum und Zeit. Von der Erinnerung an ein Bild bis zur zeitgenössischen Verkörperung.

Auf der einen Seite eine Ausstellung mit einer (nicht erschöpfenden) Auswahl markanter Stücke des »jungen französischen Tanzes ». Auf der anderen Seite ein Körper, der von diesen Schriften und Zuständen durchdrungen wird. Die Herausforderung besteht darin, jedes Werk in einer Minute zu verdichten, wie einen Fingerabdruck, eine Spur, ein Markenzeichen, einen bemerkenswerten Stil. Das Schreiben und die Organisation der choreografischen Sequenzen erfolgt nach dem Prinzip des « cadavre exquis », wobei die letzte Geste die Grundlage für die nächste ist, um ein lebendiges historisches Fresko zu bilden. Die Performance ist ein Echo dieser Geschichte, die Generationen von Tänzern und Choreografen geprägt hat.

Die als bewegliche Hängung konzipierte Vorrichtung mit hängenden, hängenden und rollenden Tafeln bietet zahlreiche Aufführungsmöglichkeiten. So kann sie in Ausstellungsgalerien, Bibliotheken, Theaterhallen, auf Bühnen und in einer Außenversion angeboten werden.

Die Konzeption des Soundtracks, der die Performance begleitet, zielt darauf ab, das gesamte Werk zu vereinen, das, obwohl es aus einzigartigen Auszügen besteht, seine Einheit im Geist seiner Zeit findet. Einzigartige Klänge, Rhythmen, Intonationen und die spezifischen Charaktere der Klangwelt der 1980er Jahre sind die Hauptzutaten dieses Soundtracks, für den Nicolas Losson verantwortlich ist.

Informationen und Reservierungen bei der Ecas Association unter 06 33 44 75 03

