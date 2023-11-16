HEDY LAMARR Rue Général Dejean Castelnaudary, 16 novembre 2023, Castelnaudary.

Castelnaudary,Aude

Inventrice de talent, Hedy Lamarr n’est reconnue à son époque que pour son physique, étant considérée alors comme la plus belle femme du monde. Pourtant, elle crée un mode secret de transmission qui engendrera l’invention du wifi.

Loin des représentations attendues d’une femme des années 50, son histoire singulière a inspiré Allan Sartori, magicien acrobate. Associant la magie nouvelle, le théâtre et le cinéma, cette création loufoque nous entraine dans un huis clos haletant ou se croisent une star hollywoodienne, deux espions allemands, un pianiste complice, un jardinier cascadeur ou encore une assistante invisible.

Tandis que Hedy Lamarr met au point ses célèbres inventions, des coups de feu intempestifs résonnent dans la chambre de son hôtel particulier. La scène devient alors le lieu de tous les possibles, entre réalité, ralenti, envol, cascades, quick change, ricochets et découvertes invraisemblables..

2023-11-16 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-16 . EUR.

Rue Général Dejean

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie



A talented inventor, Hedy Lamarr was recognized in her day only for her looks, being considered the most beautiful woman in the world. Yet she created a secret mode of transmission that led to the invention of wifi.

Far from the expected portrayal of a woman from the 50s, her singular story inspired acrobatic magician Allan Sartori. Combining new magic, theater and cinema, this zany creation takes us into a breathless huis clos where a Hollywood star, two German spies, a conniving pianist, a stunt gardener and an invisible assistant all come together.

While Hedy Lamarr is perfecting her famous inventions, untimely gunshots ring out in the bedroom of her private mansion. The stage becomes the place of all possibilities, between reality, slow motion, flight, stunts, quick changes, ricochets and improbable discoveries.

Inventora de talento, Hedy Lamarr era conocida en su época sólo por su físico, ya que se la consideraba la mujer más bella del mundo. Sin embargo, creó un método secreto de transmisión que dio lugar a la invención del Wi-Fi.

Lejos de la representación esperada de una mujer de los años 50, su singular historia inspiró al mago acrobático Allan Sartori. Combinando nueva magia, teatro y cine, esta alocada creación nos lleva a un viaje sin aliento a puerta cerrada, donde se dan cita una estrella de Hollywood, dos espías alemanes, un pianista cómplice, un jardinero acróbata y un ayudante invisible.

Mientras Hedy Lamarr perfecciona sus famosos inventos, unos inoportunos disparos resuenan en el dormitorio de su mansión privada. El escenario se convierte en el lugar de todas las posibilidades, entre la realidad, la cámara lenta, el vuelo, las acrobacias, los cambios rápidos, los rebotes y los descubrimientos improbables.

Die talentierte Erfinderin Hedy Lamarr wurde zu ihrer Zeit nur wegen ihres Aussehens anerkannt, da sie damals als die schönste Frau der Welt galt. Dennoch entwickelte sie einen geheimen Übertragungsmodus, der zur Erfindung des Wifi führte.

Weit entfernt von den erwarteten Darstellungen einer Frau aus den 50er Jahren inspirierte ihre einzigartige Geschichte den Magier und Akrobaten Allan Sartori. Diese verrückte Kreation, die neue Magie, Theater und Kino miteinander verbindet, führt uns in eine atemlose, geschlossene Gesellschaft, in der ein Hollywoodstar, zwei deutsche Spione, ein komplizenhafter Pianist, ein stuntfahrender Gärtner und eine unsichtbare Assistentin aufeinandertreffen.

Während Hedy Lamarr an ihren berühmten Erfindungen arbeitet, ertönen im Schlafzimmer ihrer Villa plötzlich Schüsse. Die Bühne wird zum Ort des Möglichen, zwischen Realität, Zeitlupe, Flug, Stunts, Quick Change, Querschlägern und unglaublichen Entdeckungen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Arts Vivants 11