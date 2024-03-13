Sha doizo – Les Sentiers du Théâtre rue Gal de Gaulle Seltz, 13 mars 2024, Seltz.

Seltz,Bas-Rhin

un conte en tangram animé par la Cie Betty Boibrut’

Karl est un bonhomme carré. Un peu trop carré. Un petit bout de Karl veut se faire la belle, vivre des aventures extraordinaires. Mais Karl, un peu bougon, n’est pas d’accord. Il va devoir réinventer une façon de voir les choses. Celle d’arrondir les angles. Face aux péripéties qu’il ne contrôle pas, Karl fais rire et attendris petits et grands..

rue Gal de Gaulle

Seltz 67470 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



a tangram tale animated by the Betty Boibrut’ Company

Karl is a square man. A little too square. A little bit of Karl wants to be beautiful, to live extraordinary adventures. But Karl, a little grumpy, does not agree. He will have to reinvent a way of seeing things. That of rounding off the angles. Faced with the adventures that he does not control, Karl makes people laugh and touch young and old.

un cuento de tangrams al que da vida Cie Betty Boibrut?

Karl es un hombre cuadrado. Un poco demasiado cuadrado. Un trocito de Karl quiere ser hermoso, vivir aventuras extraordinarias. Pero Karl, un poco gruñón, no está de acuerdo. Tiene que reinventar su forma de ver las cosas. Una forma de suavizar las cosas. Enfrentado a aventuras que no puede controlar, Karl hace reír y emocionar a grandes y pequeños.

ein Tangram-Märchen, das von der Cie Betty Boibrut? animiert wird

Karl ist ein eckiger Mann. Ein bisschen zu eckig. Ein kleiner Teil von Karl will sich aus dem Staub machen und außergewöhnliche Abenteuer erleben. Aber Karl, ein bisschen grummelig, ist damit nicht einverstanden. Er muss eine neue Art, die Dinge zu sehen, erfinden. Die, die Ecken und Kanten abzurunden. Angesichts der Abenteuer, die er nicht kontrollieren kann, bringt Karl Kinder und Erwachsene zum Lachen und Rühren.

