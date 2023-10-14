Soirée galettes à Coulon Rue Gabriel Auchier Coulon
Le 14 octobre 2023 à la salle des fêtes de Coulon, venez passer votre soirée à déguster un repas complet accompagné de chansons … La soirée débute à 19h30.
Pour avoir plus d’informations, contactez : j.gagneur@orange.fr
Inscriptions jusqu’au 10 octobre 2023.
On October 14, 2023 at the Coulon village hall, come and spend your evening enjoying a full meal accompanied by songs … The evening starts at 7:30pm.
For more information, contact: j.gagneur@orange.fr
Registrations until October 10, 2023
El 14 de octubre de 2023 en la sala del pueblo de Coulon, venga a pasar una velada disfrutando de una comida completa acompañada de canciones… La velada comienza a las 19.30 h.
Para más información, póngase en contacto con: j.gagneur@orange.fr
Inscripciones hasta el 10 de octubre de 2023
Verbringen Sie am 14. Oktober 2023 im Festsaal von Coulon Ihren Abend mit einer kompletten Mahlzeit, die von Liedern begleitet wird … Der Abend beginnt um 19.30 Uhr.
Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an: j.gagneur@orange.fr
Anmeldungen bis zum 10. Oktober 2023
