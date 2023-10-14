Soirée galettes à Coulon Rue Gabriel Auchier Coulon, 14 octobre 2023, Coulon.

Coulon,Deux-Sèvres

Le 14 octobre 2023 à la salle des fêtes de Coulon, venez passer votre soirée à déguster un repas complet accompagné de chansons … La soirée débute à 19h30.

Pour avoir plus d’informations, contactez : j.gagneur@orange.fr

Inscriptions jusqu’au 10 octobre 2023.

Rue Gabriel Auchier Salle des fêtes

Coulon 79510 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On October 14, 2023 at the Coulon village hall, come and spend your evening enjoying a full meal accompanied by songs … The evening starts at 7:30pm.

For more information, contact: j.gagneur@orange.fr

Registrations until October 10, 2023

El 14 de octubre de 2023 en la sala del pueblo de Coulon, venga a pasar una velada disfrutando de una comida completa acompañada de canciones… La velada comienza a las 19.30 h.

Para más información, póngase en contacto con: j.gagneur@orange.fr

Inscripciones hasta el 10 de octubre de 2023

Verbringen Sie am 14. Oktober 2023 im Festsaal von Coulon Ihren Abend mit einer kompletten Mahlzeit, die von Liedern begleitet wird … Der Abend beginnt um 19.30 Uhr.

Für weitere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an: j.gagneur@orange.fr

Anmeldungen bis zum 10. Oktober 2023

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT Niort Marais Poitevin