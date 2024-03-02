Spectacle : HAMLET SOLO rue frangi et ortéga Saint-Affrique, 2 mars 2024, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Le vieux royaume viking du Danemark est pourri et vacille. Le roi en place a apparemment assassiné son frère qui occupait le trône, et a épousé sa femme….

2024-03-02 fin : 2024-03-02 . .

rue frangi et ortéga

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



The old Viking kingdom of Denmark is rotting and teetering. The incumbent king has apparently murdered his brother, who occupied the throne, and married his wife…

El viejo reino vikingo de Dinamarca se pudre y tambalea. Al parecer, el rey en ejercicio ha asesinado a su hermano, que ocupaba el trono, y se ha casado con su esposa…

Das alte Wikingerkönigreich Dänemark ist verrottet und wankt. Der amtierende König hat offenbar seinen Bruder, der den Thron innehatte, ermordet und seine Frau geheiratet…

