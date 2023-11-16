L’ Afrique, les OGM et Bill Gates | Festival ALIMENTERRE rue Frangi et Ortéga Saint-Affrique, 16 novembre 2023, Saint-Affrique.

Saint-Affrique,Aveyron

Projection suivi d’une débat avec Maxime Schmitt, producteur et semencier dans le Var, formateur pour le réseau Semences Paysannes et de Benjamin Cabot, maraîcher bio en Sud Aveyron..

2023-11-16 fin : 2023-11-16 . .

rue Frangi et Ortéga

Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie



Screening followed by a discussion with Maxime Schmitt, producer and seed grower in the Var region, and trainer for the Semences Paysannes network, and Benjamin Cabot, organic market gardener in southern Aveyron.

Proyección seguida de un debate con Maxime Schmitt, productor y semillista del Var, formador de la red Semences Paysannes, y Benjamin Cabot, horticultor ecológico del sur del Aveyron.

Filmvorführung mit anschließender Diskussion mit Maxime Schmitt, Erzeuger und Saatguthändler in Var, Ausbilder für das Netzwerk Semences Paysannes und Benjamin Cabot, Bio-Gemüsebauer in Sud Aveyron.

